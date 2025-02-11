Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate GIM Invest Karnataka 2025

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the prestigious Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025 on February 11, marking a significant event aimed at driving industrial and economic growth in the state.

Key Event Highlights

The Karnataka government has confirmed that several Union Ministers, including Prahlad Joshi, HD Kumaraswamy, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav, Shobha Karandlaje, and V Somanna, will be attending the event scheduled from February 12-14.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to participate in the concluding ceremony.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural session on February 11 at 4 p.m., while Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will launch the revamped Single Window System at the event.

New Industrial Policy and Investment Proposals

A major highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Karnataka’s new Industrial Policy 2025-30, which aims to boost investments across various industrial sectors.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, has stated that the state anticipates investment proposals worth ₹10 lakh crore, with a target of realizing at least 70% of these commitments.

To facilitate this growth, the Karnataka government plans to establish sector-specific industrial parks, including:

Advanced Pharma Park in Srinivasapura, Kolar district

in Srinivasapura, Kolar district Solar Cell Manufacturing Plant in Vijayapura

in Vijayapura Food Park in Vijayapura

in Vijayapura Drone Park in Chitradurga

in Chitradurga Deep-Tech Park at Jangamanakote

at Jangamanakote Mega Logistics Park at Hanumanthapur near Dabaspete

at Hanumanthapur near Dabaspete EV Clusters in Chikkaballapura and Dharwad districts

The state has also announced plans for a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport, expected to accommodate over 400 startups, as well as a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura district.

Showcasing Innovation and Industrial Growth

The event will feature a showcase of over 60 high-quality startups and industry leaders, highlighting innovations in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced robotics.

Nineteen country partners will participate in investment and trade discussions, with nine dedicated country pavilions promoting bilateral cooperation and investment. More than 10 country-specific sessions will focus on topics such as sustainable economic growth, Karnataka’s role in the global supply chain, renewable energy, and healthcare.

Invest Karnataka Awards and Recognitions

To recognize industry contributions, the Invest Karnataka Awards will be introduced on February 12, honoring 14 outstanding industries across multiple sectors. Categories include:

Aerospace and Defense (public and private)

Automobile and Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Biotech and Life Sciences

Highest One-Time Investment

Pioneers in Global R&D

On February 13, the first-ever SME Awards will be presented to over 35 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for their contributions to industrial growth, innovation, and employment in Karnataka. Special recognitions will also be awarded for district-level excellence, outstanding women entrepreneurs, and sector-specific achievements.

Under the VentuRISE program, nine awards worth $300,000 will be distributed, with $50,000 for first place, $30,000 for second place, and $20,000 for third place.

Expert Panels and Industry Discussions

GIM Invest Karnataka 2025 will feature over 25 technical sessions, 10+ country sessions, and numerous discussions under the VentuRISE and SME Connect programs. Notable speakers include:

Montek Singh Ahluwalia – Strategies for sustaining India’s economic growth amid global uncertainties

– Strategies for sustaining India’s economic growth amid global uncertainties Martin Lundstedt, Sandeep Deshmukh, and Chanakya Hridaya – Innovations in the logistics sector

– Innovations in the logistics sector Shashi Tharoor and George Papandreou – “Thriving in Turbulence: How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience”

– “Thriving in Turbulence: How Nations Can Build Lasting Resilience” Nikhil Kamath – Panel discussion on India’s young innovators featuring Jay Kotak, Parth Jindal, and Suzannah Muthoot

Additionally, prominent business leaders and industry experts participating in the event include: