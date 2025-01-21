Delhi Struggles with ‘Poor’ Air Quality; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies

New Delhi: The national capital of India woke up to yet another day of poor air quality on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking a worrying 319 at 6 a.m., according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi continues to grapple with the persistent toxic haze, leaving residents to navigate the challenges of fluctuating air quality levels.

Delhi’s AQI Levels: Alarming Readings Across the City

As per the CPCB’s latest update, AQI levels varied across different parts of the city, all remaining within the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories. The recorded AQI levels include:

Anand Vihar : 345 (highest)

: 345 (highest) Mundka : 343

: 343 Wazirpur : 338

: 338 Rohini : 332

: 332 Ashok Vihar : 322

: 322 Okhla Phase 2 : 320

: 320 Jahangirpuri : 318

: 318 ITO : 318

: 318 Pusa DPCC : 316

: 316 R.K. Puram : 314

: 314 Narela : 305

: 305 Alipur : 300

: 300 Shadipur: 257 (lowest among high AQI zones)

The city’s lowest AQI level was recorded at DTU, standing at 233, which is still within the ‘poor’ category.

GRAP Regulations: Frequent Changes Add to Confusion

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an air pollution control strategy designed for Delhi-NCR, has seen several adjustments in recent days.

These frequent changes have left residents perplexed as authorities oscillate between implementing and revoking different stages of GRAP.

Stage 3 of GRAP : Restrictions were revoked last Friday after an improvement in air quality.

: Restrictions were revoked last Friday after an improvement in air quality. Stage 4 of GRAP: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rolled back this stage earlier, citing a temporary dip in pollution levels.

The CAQM issued a statement after a meeting of its GRAP subcommittee, highlighting that air quality was expected to remain in the lower range of the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days. Strong wind speeds and favourable meteorological conditions were credited for this temporary respite.

IMD Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Rising Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies for Delhi on January 22 and 23. The minimum temperature has risen by 2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, offering slight relief from the ongoing cold wave.

However, a thin layer of fog blanketed parts of Delhi-NCR this morning, further exacerbating visibility issues and compounding air pollution.

Health Advisory: Precautions for Residents

In light of the current air quality conditions, authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions:

Limit outdoor activities , particularly for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

, particularly for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Use N95 masks when stepping outside to minimize exposure to pollutants.

when stepping outside to minimize exposure to pollutants. Consider using air purifiers indoors to maintain cleaner air quality at home and workplaces.

indoors to maintain cleaner air quality at home and workplaces. Avoid physical exercise outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours.

Understanding the AQI Levels

For better context, here is the AQI scale and its corresponding health implications:

0-50 (Good) : Minimal impact.

: Minimal impact. 51-100 (Satisfactory) : Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals.

: Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals. 101-200 (Moderate) : Breathing discomfort to people with asthma or heart disease.

: Breathing discomfort to people with asthma or heart disease. 201-300 (Poor) : Increased discomfort and health effects for sensitive groups.

: Increased discomfort and health effects for sensitive groups. 301-400 (Very Poor) : Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

: Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. 401-500 (Severe): Affects healthy individuals; serious impact on those with existing diseases.

The Path Forward: Tackling Air Pollution

While authorities continue to monitor and manage air quality through GRAP, experts emphasize the need for long-term solutions to combat Delhi’s pollution crisis.

Steps like reducing vehicular emissions, promoting green energy, and enhancing public transport infrastructure can go a long way in mitigating the capital’s air quality challenges.

In the meantime, residents must remain vigilant and proactive in protecting their health as the city navigates through yet another season of hazardous air pollution