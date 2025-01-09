Delhi Records Sharp Drop in Temperature: 6.4°C Amid Cold Waves

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a biting cold on Thursday as temperatures dipped significantly, recording 6.4°C at 5:30 a.m., according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cold wave and accompanying inclement weather have cast a chill over the national capital, impacting daily life and drawing attention to the plight of the homeless.

Sharp Drop in Temperature

The IMD noted that the minimum temperature for Thursday could dip further to 5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21°C. This represents a steep plunge compared to previous days, where early-morning temperatures ranged between 8°C and 11°C. The sudden drop has been attributed to northwesterly winds bringing cold air from the Himalayas.

Dense Fog Advisory and Visibility Levels

The weather department had predicted dense fog for Thursday, but reports from various parts of the city revealed mixed visuals, with some areas blanketed in fog and others relatively clear. Reduced visibility in fog-prone zones is expected to affect road and rail transport, prompting authorities to issue advisories for commuters.

Impact on Vulnerable Populations

The cold wave has pushed many homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters. A night shelter located on Lodhi Road was reported to be fully occupied as temperatures dropped. In response to the crisis, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has ramped up its efforts by setting up 235 pagoda tents to accommodate the homeless. These shelters are strategically placed across key areas, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, to provide warmth and safety during the frigid nights.

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates

Despite the cold wave, Delhi’s air quality remains a pressing concern. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299, categorized as ‘poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 201-300 is considered ‘poor,’ with potential health impacts for sensitive groups.

While the AQI has marginally improved since the previous weeks, Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were recently lifted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures remain in effect to combat pollution levels.

Measures Under GRAP

The decision to revoke Stage-III actions came after a significant improvement in AQI levels. The Sub-Committee on GRAP, which includes experts from the IMD and IITM, analyzed air quality data and forecasted further improvements. Stage-I and Stage-II measures include restrictions on construction activities, road dust suppression, and monitoring industrial emissions to curb pollution.

Health and Safety Tips During Cold Wave

For residents, the IMD has issued safety guidelines to mitigate the impact of the cold wave: