Delhi Assembly adjourned till Monday following protest

New Delhi: Proceedings were abruptly adjourned in Delhi Assembly till Monday following uproar from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED in the excise policy case.

Sources said that the Assembly session will prioritise Chief Minister Kejriwal’s second directive, issued from ED’s custody, which calls for the provision of free medication and diagnostic tests at government-operated Mohalla clinics.

Prior to the assembly’s session, AAP MLAs had gathered outside the premises, chanting slogans demanding Kejriwal’s immediate release.

Wearing yellow T-shirts with “Mei bhi Kejriwal” written on the backside, the AAP MLAs, including Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, raised slogans against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy scam.

WATCH- AAP MLAs Raise Slogans In Support Of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Assembly#TNshorts #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hgfyHmaijG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 27, 2024

“Our MLAs are united in their protest against the unjust detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. There’s a concerning trend to undermine democracy in our nation, evident in the targeting and incarceration of opposition figures,” said Minister Atishi.

Even as the AAP MLAs were protesting, BJP MLAs also raised slogans outside Delhi Vidhan Sabha demanding Chief Minister’s resignation.

Shortly after receiving instructions from Chief Minister Kejriwal to address the medicine shortage, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that a session of the Delhi Assembly would convene on Wednesday.