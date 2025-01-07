ECI to Announce Delhi Assembly Election Schedule Today

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for the highly anticipated 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today at 2 PM.

The announcement will be made during a press conference at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, marking the beginning of the electoral process for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The tenure of the current Delhi Assembly is slated to end on February 23, 2025. As per constitutional norms, the entire election process must conclude before this date. With just weeks to go, political parties are ramping up their campaigns and finalizing candidates to secure a stronghold in the national capital.

Revised Voter List Released

On Monday, the ECI released the updated voter list, reflecting a significant growth in Delhi’s electorate. The number of registered voters rose from 1,53,57,529 in October 2024 to 1,55,24,858 by December 2024, following a comprehensive summary revision. This marks an addition of 1,67,329 new voters, signaling a broader electorate base for the upcoming polls.

The ECI has also issued a strict warning against submitting false or fabricated documents for voter registration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The ruling AAP has taken a proactive stance, being the first to declare candidates for all 70 Assembly seats.

Arvind Kejriwal : The AAP chief and former Chief Minister will once again contest from the New Delhi constituency.

Atishi: The current Chief Minister is running from the Kalkaji seat, highlighting her influence in the party's leadership.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP, aiming to dethrone AAP, has released its initial list of 29 candidates.

Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma : The son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma is set to challenge Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Ramesh Bidhuri : The former MP will face Atishi in Kalkaji, positioning the battle as a high-profile contest.

Former AAP Ministers: Kailash Gahlot and Raj Kumar Anand will represent the BJP from Bijwasan and Patel Nagar, respectively.

Congress

The Congress party has announced 48 candidates, with more names expected soon.

Sandeep Dikshit : The son of late Sheila Dikshit, a two-time Parliamentarian, will take on Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. This marks a key contest as Sandeep seeks to reclaim the seat his mother once held.

Alka Lamba: A prominent Congress leader, Lamba will contest the Kalkaji seat against Atishi.

Political Landscape and Competition

The Delhi Assembly elections are poised to be a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. Each party is fielding heavyweight candidates in critical constituencies to maximize their chances of victory.

AAP’s Strategy : Banking on its governance record, AAP aims to retain power and expand its voter base through targeted outreach programs and issue-based campaigns.

: Banking on its governance record, AAP aims to retain power and expand its voter base through targeted outreach programs and issue-based campaigns. BJP’s Agenda : The BJP is focusing on corruption allegations against AAP and promising an alternative vision for Delhi’s development.

: The BJP is focusing on corruption allegations against AAP and promising an alternative vision for Delhi’s development. Congress’s Comeback Bid: After a prolonged period of political dormancy, Congress seeks to revive its fortunes under seasoned leaders.

What Lies Ahead

With the election schedule announcement imminent, political activities in Delhi are set to intensify. From door-to-door campaigns to public rallies, the coming weeks will witness a flurry of activity as parties vie for the trust of the electorate.

Stay tuned for updates on key dates, candidate lists, and party manifestos as Delhi braces for another crucial electoral showdown.