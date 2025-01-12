Delhi CM Atishi Defends AAP’s Crowdfunding Campaign as Proof of Party’s Honesty Amidst Polls Controversy

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently defended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)‘s crowdfunding campaign as a testament to the party’s commitment to honesty, claiming it as the “biggest evidence” of its integrity.

Her comments came as the party, gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, sought public donations to fund its electoral efforts.

In a press conference held on Sunday, CM Atishi emphasized that AAP’s history of fighting elections with public donations sets it apart from other political parties, which she claims rely on contributions from influential individuals.

According to Atishi, AAP has always sought funds directly from the common people, promoting its brand of “Imaandari ki Rajneeti” (politics of honesty).

AAP’s Crowdfunding Campaign: A Sign of Political Integrity

Atishi pointed out that the AAP’s journey from its inception in 2013 to the present day has been supported by the people of Delhi, who have donated small amounts ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to help fund the party’s campaigns.

She stressed that AAP‘s focus has always been on fighting elections through transparency and public involvement, with the goal of representing the interests of everyday citizens.

She added that this crowdfunding campaign reflects AAP’s principle of not relying on corrupt practices or money from influential groups.

According to her, while other parties receive funds from wealthy backers, AAP stands by its approach of directly soliciting donations from the people of Delhi, ensuring the party works exclusively for the common man’s welfare.

Opposition Accused of Corruption, AAP’s Approach to Fundraising Highlighted

Taking aim at the opposition, CM Atishi accused rival political parties of engaging in corrupt practices by accepting funds from private businesses, contractors, and other influential sources.

She emphasized that if AAP followed these practices, it would be easier to gather funds quickly, but the party’s ethical stance makes fundraising a slower process.

She specifically highlighted her own campaign for Kalkaji constituency, where she estimates she needs Rs 40 lakh to run her election bid.

According to Atishi, if AAP wanted to gather this amount dishonestly, it would be a quick and simple process, but that would compromise the party’s integrity. “If we wanted to collect money through dishonest means, we could have done it in less than a day,” she stated.

AAP’s Commitment to Transparent Governance

Further defending the crowdfunding campaign, CM Atishi explained how accepting donations from private institutions would conflict with AAP’s governance model.

She noted that had the party taken money from private schools, it would not have been able to regulate their fees or improve government schools.

Similarly, accepting donations from private hospitals would have compromised public healthcare services, something the AAP has worked hard to improve.

Atishi emphasized that, unlike other political parties that may take money from contractors involved in infrastructure projects like flyovers and school buildings, AAP has prioritized transparency. Had it taken such donations, the quality of construction could have been compromised, leading to issues like leaking roofs in schools or cracking flyovers.

Appeal for Public Support: The Crowdfunding Link Shared

As Delhi Assembly elections approach, CM Atishi shared the crowdfunding campaign link with the public and urged people to donate according to their will and ability. She expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from Delhi’s citizens, acknowledging their backing as essential to her success as an MLA and Minister.

Addressing the people, she said, “Over the past five years, you’ve stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. None of this would have been possible without your blessings and support.”

Atishi emphasized that with the elections fast approaching, she once again requires the people’s support.

Amid Allegations, AAP Faces Scrutiny

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with allegations of corruption surrounding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. These accusations are related to the controversial excise policy and other corruption cases, which have created a storm within the party.

Despite this, Atishi maintains that the crowdfunding campaign represents AAP’s dedication to honesty and public service, contrasting it with the alleged corrupt practices of other political parties.

Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections: The Road Ahead

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

With AAP facing serious allegations but also rallying for support through its crowdfunding initiative, the elections will be a critical test of its political credibility and the public’s trust in its governance model. The 70-member Delhi Assembly has seen significant competition in recent years, with AAP securing a majority in the last few terms.

As the electoral race intensifies, AAP’s approach to funding, its promises to the people of Delhi, and the ongoing controversy surrounding its leadership will all be major factors in shaping the election results.