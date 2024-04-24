Delhi court grants time to Kejriwal to file response in case of evading summonses

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file response to the replies filed by the ED on his two petitions seeking revision against an order on allegedly evading the agency’s summonses in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal had approached the special court against an order passed by a magisterial court summoning him on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly evading the agency’s summonses in the case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal on Wednesday granted two weeks to Kejriwal to file rejoinder on the ED’s reply on the AAP convener’s appeals.

The court’s directions came after Kejriwal’s lawyers sought time, saying they could not get instructions from him as he has been arrested by the ED in the case.

The court will now hear the plea on May 14.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is currently in judicial custody.

The Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED for evading summonses issued to him.

The ED filed a complaint before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.