Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid 7-Day Interim Bail for Family Function

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted interim bail to former JNU student and social activist Umar Khalid, who has been in judicial custody for over four years in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The court permitted Khalid to attend a close relative’s wedding, providing him temporary relief.

The court approved a 7-day interim bail starting from December 28 and ending on January 3. Khalid was arrested in September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in orchestrating violence during the riots in North-East Delhi that claimed 53 lives and left over 500 injured.

While granting the interim bail, the court imposed strict conditions, including a requirement to furnish a personal bond and refrain from making any public statements, interviews, or social media posts related to the case during his temporary release. Khalid must remain within the jurisdiction specified by the court and return to custody immediately after the expiry of the bail period.

Khalid’s legal team argued that his continued incarceration had caused him to miss several important family events and urged the court to allow him to attend the wedding. The prosecution, however, opposed the plea, citing the seriousness of the charges against him.

Umar Khalid has consistently denied the allegations and maintains that he is being targeted for his activism and dissent. His case has drawn significant attention from civil rights organizations and activists, who have raised concerns over the use of UAPA in cases involving activists and protesters.

This interim bail provides Khalid a temporary reprieve but leaves the substantive legal battle on the larger charges unresolved. The case will continue to be heard in the coming months.