Delhi Freezes Under Severe Cold Wave: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains

New Delhi: The national capital is reeling under a severe cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to 9 degrees Celsius and brisk winds of 16 km/h amplifying the chill.

This relentless cold spell has brought life in Delhi to a standstill, as dense fog, smog, and freezing conditions continue to wreak havoc on transportation and daily activities.

Freezing Temperatures Grip Delhi

Delhi residents woke up to yet another freezing morning on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert for dense fog. The minimum temperature hovered around 9 degrees Celsius, and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius is expected. The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening, with smog likely to persist well into the night.

Adding to the discomfort, brisk winds blowing at 16 km/h made it feel even colder, leaving people struggling to keep warm. Early mornings and late evenings have become especially challenging for those commuting or venturing outdoors.

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations

One of the most significant disruptions caused by the dense fog was at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Flights, particularly those not equipped with advanced CAT III navigation systems, faced delays and cancellations due to poor visibility.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reassured passengers that landings and takeoffs were ongoing for CAT III-compliant aircraft. However, it advised travelers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates. The delays have left many stranded, highlighting the severe impact of Delhi’s weather on air travel.

Train Services Severely Affected

Railway services in Delhi were also thrown into disarray. At New Delhi Railway Station, a large number of trains reported significant delays, with near-zero visibility causing havoc on the tracks. Passengers faced extended wait times, adding to the woes of travelers during the harsh winter conditions.

This disruption has affected both local and long-distance trains, straining the daily schedules of commuters and tourists alike.

Traffic Chaos as Fog Blankets Roads

The dense fog has not spared Delhi’s roads either. With visibility reduced to nearly zero in some areas, motorists navigated cautiously through hazardous conditions. Despite their best efforts, congestion was reported in several parts of the city. The fog’s persistence, especially during early morning and evening hours, has made commuting a daunting task for many.

Saturday marked an unprecedented weather event for Delhi, as visibility dropped to zero for an extended nine-hour stretch — the longest duration of such dense fog this winter season.

Air Quality Remains a Concern

The combination of fog and smog has further deteriorated Delhi’s already poor air quality. While the IMD has hinted at potential relief from the smog with light rain expected between January 10 and 12 due to a Western Disturbance, the overall improvement in air quality remains uncertain.

Forecast and Precautions

Meteorologists anticipate that the upcoming Western Disturbance may bring scattered rainfall to northwest India, including Delhi, providing temporary relief from smog. However, temperatures are unlikely to rise significantly, leaving the city in the grip of the cold wave.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm: