Delhi Metro to Start Services at 3:00 AM on Republic Day to Facilitate Smooth Travel

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early morning services on January 26, Republic Day, starting at 3:00 AM. This initiative aims to provide convenient travel options for those heading to Kartavya Path to witness the grand Republic Day celebrations.

Early Metro Timings for Republic Day

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of DMRC, Metro trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which the regular timetable will resume. Passengers are advised to plan their travel early to avoid last-minute delays or rushes.

Republic Day 2024 Highlights

This year marks India’s 76th Republic Day, celebrating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters. The theme for this year, ‘Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India – Heritage and Development), underscores India’s rich cultural heritage and its progress toward development.

The celebrations will feature Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest, symbolizing 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day holds immense significance, reflecting India’s dedication to democratic principles and constitutional values like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. The national holiday celebrates the country’s unity in diversity, showcasing India’s cultural richness through performances and tableaux.

It is also a day to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters and leaders who played a pivotal role in securing India’s Independence and establishing it as a republic.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Fire Erupts at Furniture Workshop on Ring Road—What Went Wrong?

Plan Your Travel

With thousands expected to gather for the Republic Day parade, the early Metro services will play a vital role in ensuring smooth and hassle-free transportation for all attendees.