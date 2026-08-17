Delhi Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 87,630 cash

New Delhi: The Special Staff of Shahdara District Police has arrested four persons for indulging in illegal gambling in the Geeta Colony area of Delhi. The police recovered Rs 87,630 in cash, 156 playing cards, gambling records and a calculator from the spot.

The action was taken on the directions of senior officers to curb rising crime and prevent unlawful activities in Shahdara district. A patrolling team was conducting intensive checking and surveillance in the area when it received information about illegal gambling activities.

At around 11:05 p.m. on August 12, the police team received information about gambling allegedly being conducted at Rani Garden, Shastri Nagar, near Police Station Geeta Colony.

After obtaining a search warrant under Section 5 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, the police conducted a raid at the premises. During the operation, four persons were apprehended while allegedly gambling with playing cards.

The arrested accused were identified as Surender, 41, a resident of Rani Garden, Shastri Nagar; Deepu, 26, also a resident of Rani Garden, Shastri Nagar; Gaurav, 22, a resident of Khureji Khas; and Akhtar Hussain alias Sagar, 48, a resident of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony.

During the raid, police recovered Rs 87,630 in cash, suspected to be linked to the gambling activities. Three packs of playing cards containing a total of 156 cards, a black ORPAT calculator and seven slips containing gambling records and details were also seized.

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A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at the Geeta Colony Police Station against the accused persons.

The operation was conducted by a police team led by Sub Inspector Rajkumar and comprising ASI Nazir, Head Constables Kapil, Surender, Anuj and Ankit, and Constables Sachin, Sonu and Shekhar, under the supervision of senior officers of Shahdara District.

The Shahdara District Police said they remain committed to maintaining law and order and taking strict action against illegal gambling and other unlawful activities. Continuous patrolling, surveillance and preventive measures are being carried out to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents.