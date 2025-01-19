Delhi Poll: Kejriwal Promises Affordable Houses on Installments for Dalit Sanitation Workers

New Delhi: In a move to attract Dalit government employees ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday proposed a scheme to build low-cost houses for sanitation workers.

Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking subsidized land from the Centre for the housing project.

Kejriwal’s Proposal for Sanitation Workers

Addressing the media, Kejriwal explained that the Delhi government would construct affordable homes for sanitation workers on land provided by the Centre. The sanitation workers would then repay the cost of the houses in easy installments, making it possible for them to own a flat by the time they retire.

Kejriwal proposed that the scheme start with sanitation workers from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with plans to expand it to other government employees in the future.

Addressing Challenges Faced by Lower-Level Employees

Kejriwal highlighted the difficulties faced by lower-level employees after retirement. Many sanitation workers and similar employees live in government-provided accommodation while on the job but are forced to vacate the houses upon retirement. Unable to afford to buy their own homes or rent in expensive Delhi neighborhoods, they often end up in vulnerable situations, including living in slums. Kejriwal stated that he had personally witnessed such hardships.

Letter to Prime Minister Modi for Land Support

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal requested that the Central government provide land at concessional rates to sanitation workers. He emphasized that since land matters in Delhi fall under the Centre’s jurisdiction, it was crucial for the government to allocate land for this initiative. The Delhi Government would then build homes for sanitation workers on these lands, with the workers repaying the cost in installments.

“This is an issue that affects all government employees, particularly those in lower-level positions. I request you to begin this scheme with sanitation workers and eventually extend it to all government employees,” Kejriwal wrote.

Also Read: ‘Attack’ on Kejriwal: Atishi Claims BJP Wants to Harm Ex-CM, Parvesh Hits Back

Aims to Win Support of Dalit Voters Ahead of Delhi Elections

This announcement marks the second time in a week that Kejriwal has made significant promises targeting specific voter groups ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections. Earlier, he had written to PM Modi seeking financial support to provide a 50% discount for students traveling on the Delhi Metro.

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on February 8, determining the fate of the 70 new legislators.