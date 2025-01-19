Delhi Polls BJP’s Parvesh Verma Accuses Kejriwal of Misusing Punjab Funds, Demands ECI Probe

New Delhi: In the heated lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has alleged that AAP Convenor and New Delhi Assembly constituency candidate Arvind Kejriwal has misused Rs 50 crore from Punjab government funds to finance his election campaign.

Verma has called for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the claims.

Allegations of Fund Misuse and Over-the-Top Campaigning

During a press conference, Verma stated that Kejriwal is conducting a lavish campaign, involving a convoy of 50 cars and security from 400 Punjab Police personnel. This, he said, contrasts sharply with Kejriwal’s earlier public promises to refuse special security and official vehicles.

Verma further alleged that the AAP government in Punjab transferred Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s campaign in the New Delhi constituency.

He insisted that the Election Commission should investigate this purported misuse of public funds, claiming it demonstrates desperation as Kejriwal faces what Verma predicts will be a loss by 20,000 votes.

Eroding Support and Deflection from Key Issues

Verma criticized Kejriwal’s leadership and election tactics, accusing him of avoiding critical issues raised by voters in the New Delhi constituency. Questions about employment, electricity, women’s safety, and pollution remain unanswered, according to Verma.

He added that the declining support for Kejriwal is evident from his constituency campaign appearances, where his rallies reportedly fail to attract significant local turnout.

“Despite being an MLA for 12 years, Kejriwal has failed to deliver on his promises and now lacks support in the New Delhi constituency,” Verma said.

He further accused Kejriwal of sidelining key AAP leaders like Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleging that they are being restricted to press conferences and meetings rather than active campaigning.

Unfulfilled Promises from Previous Elections

Verma highlighted Kejriwal’s unfulfilled promises from five years ago when he announced a list of “10 guarantees” for Delhi, which included:

Pollution-free Delhi. Clean and bright city infrastructure. Safer city for women. Upgraded facilities in unauthorized colonies. Housing for slum dwellers. Clean water access. World-class schools. Affordable healthcare facilities. Efficient and affordable public transport system. A “shining” Delhi.

Verma stated that the promises have largely failed, leaving residents frustrated with deteriorating living conditions in the city.

Kejriwal’s Response to Accusations

Although Kejriwal has not directly addressed the allegations raised by Verma, AAP sources maintain that the accusations are part of a political strategy to divert attention from BJP’s own shortcomings.

They argue that Kejriwal’s governance model, which emphasizes education and healthcare, has set a benchmark nationally.

ECI’s Role in Ensuring Fair Elections

The Election Commission has yet to respond to Verma’s demand for an investigation. However, the allegations have added another layer of tension to an already charged political atmosphere. Analysts believe the issue of fund misuse could resonate with voters, especially given the ongoing scrutiny of political expenditures during elections.

A Closer Look at the Upcoming Polls

The New Delhi constituency is a key battleground in the upcoming elections, with Kejriwal and Verma representing two prominent political ideologies. AAP’s focus on governance reforms and social welfare will be tested against BJP’s promises of infrastructural development and economic growth.

As the campaign intensifies, the electorate will weigh these accusations and counterclaims to make an informed choice. With less than two weeks to go, all eyes are on the Election Commission and how it addresses these allegations to ensure transparency in the electoral process.