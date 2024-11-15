Delhi Schools Shift to Online Learning for Classes 1 to 5 Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi: In response to escalating air pollution levels, all schools in Delhi for students up to Class 5 will transition to online learning, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday. This decision comes as the city’s air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day.

With the national capital grappling with alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III. These measures aim to reduce pollution and protect public health.

Also Read: KTR Surprised by Class 6 Girl Who Came Alone to Meet Him at Telangana Bhavan

Key Points:

Online Classes for Primary School Students : All government, private, MCD, and NDMC schools in Delhi will conduct online classes for students in Classes 1 to 5.

: All government, private, MCD, and NDMC schools in Delhi will conduct online classes for students in Classes 1 to 5. Health and Safety Concerns : The decision follows growing concerns about the adverse effects of severe air pollution on young children.

: The decision follows growing concerns about the adverse effects of severe air pollution on young children. Government Directive: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a notice to all school heads, urging them to switch to virtual classes until further notice.

“Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes until further directions,” Atishi, who also holds the Education portfolio, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Impact of Severe Pollution:

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated sharply in recent days, with pollution levels reaching hazardous levels, prompting the government to take drastic measures. As part of the GRAP Stage III restrictions, several industries and construction activities have been temporarily halted to curb emissions.

What Parents and Students Can Expect:

Online Learning Mode : Schools will ensure that students continue their education through virtual platforms, with adjustments made to the curriculum and teaching methods to suit online formats.

: Schools will ensure that students continue their education through virtual platforms, with adjustments made to the curriculum and teaching methods to suit online formats. No Physical Classes: All physical classes for students up to Class 5 have been suspended until further orders from the government.

As the situation evolves, the Delhi government is closely monitoring the air quality, with a focus on ensuring the health and well-being of students.