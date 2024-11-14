KTR Surprised by Class 6 Girl Who Came Alone to Meet Him at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: In an inspiring and unusual turn of events, a Class 6 student, Roshini, from Hyderabad made her way to Telangana Bhavan and walked straight into the office of K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), all on her own.

The incident occurred when Roshini, while passing by Telangana Bhavan, spotted KTR inside and decided to meet him without any hesitation. Brimming with determination, she made her way directly to KTR’s chamber to fulfill her desire to meet the influential leader.

A Brave Move by a Young Girl

According to sources, Roshini, who was in the 6th grade, had a strong urge to meet KTR and personally convey her thoughts. Without any adult supervision or prior appointment, she confidently entered the building and headed to KTR’s office.

Upon meeting KTR, the young girl reportedly expressed her admiration for him and asked for his guidance. KTR, known for his approachable nature and support for youth, took time to listen to Roshini’s words. He was reportedly touched by her courage and enthusiasm.

KTR’s Warm Reception

In a gesture of appreciation, KTR welcomed Roshini with warmth and encouragement. He took the opportunity to inspire the young girl, encouraging her to focus on her studies and work hard to achieve her goals. The brief yet memorable meeting was a heartening reminder of the power of youth and the influence of leaders who are willing to connect with citizens from all walks of life.

A Moment to Remember for Roshini

For Roshini, the encounter with KTR was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The young girl, beaming with happiness, left the Telangana Bhavan with a sense of accomplishment and excitement, having met one of the most prominent political leaders in the state.