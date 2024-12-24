Delhi Wakes Up to ‘Severe’ Air Quality as Light Rain Fails to Bring Relief

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital has deteriorated into the ‘severe’ category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401 recorded at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Despite a brief spell of light rain, pollution levels remain alarmingly high, exacerbating environmental and public health concerns.

Air Quality Across Key Locations

The highest AQI was reported at the Bawana station, touching a hazardous 455, while the IHBAS Dilshad Garden station recorded the lowest AQI at 222, categorized as “poor.” Other prominent areas also reported severe air quality, including:

Rohini: AQI 451

Anand Vihar: AQI 442

Punjabi Bagh: AQI 431

In contrast, Shadipur registered the lowest AQI among the “very poor” category at 360, providing little solace in the overall bleak scenario.

Chilly Morning and Weather Forecast

Adding to Delhi’s woes, the city experienced a cold morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. Light rain combined with the winter chill has intensified discomfort for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle likely. A yellow alert for fog has been issued, with visibility significantly reduced in many parts of the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

GRAP Stage IV Measures in Effect

Despite the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16, air quality remains hazardous. GRAP Stage IV includes stringent measures aimed at reducing pollution levels. However, the desired impact is yet to be seen.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 401 and 450 fall under the “severe” category, while those above 450 are classified as “severe plus.”

Supreme Court’s Intervention

In response to the escalating pollution crisis, the Supreme Court has directed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to impose firecracker bans similar to Delhi’s. The apex court also emphasized strict implementation of GRAP and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Additionally, NCR states have been ordered to deploy monitoring teams at Delhi’s entry points to ensure compliance with GRAP IV measures.

Health Impacts and Public Concerns

Residents are increasingly reporting health issues related to the toxic air, including respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other pollution-induced ailments. The combination of thick fog and severe pollution levels has significantly impacted daily life, with many calling for stronger and more effective measures to combat the crisis.

Conclusion

As Delhi struggles with hazardous air quality, the ongoing winter season and persistent pollution are taking a toll on public health and the environment. With GRAP measures in place and Supreme Court directives underway, the focus remains on immediate and effective actions to bring relief to the capital’s residents.

Stay updated for further developments on Delhi’s air quality crisis and the steps being taken to address this pressing issue.