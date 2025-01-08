Delhi Weather Update: Cold Wave Looms as Air Quality Remains Poor

New Delhi: The national capital is bracing for a sharp dip in temperatures and severe weather conditions, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave is expected to grip Delhi in the second week of January, bringing temperatures down to a chilling 5 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Forecast

On Wednesday, Delhi is set to experience a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will not exceed 16 degrees Celsius. For Thursday, the IMD predicts slightly milder conditions with a minimum temperature of 13.56 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.37 degrees Celsius.

Over the next week, the IMD forecasts significant temperature fluctuations, urging residents to stay prepared for the cold weather. With relative humidity currently at 28% and wind speeds reaching 28 km/h, the chilly winds will likely add to the discomfort.

Air Quality Remains a Concern

Delhi continues to battle poor air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Wednesday stood at 322, categorizing it as “very poor,” according to the Central Government’s Sameer App. The neighboring National Capital Region (NCR) cities, however, reported relatively better AQIs:

Noida : 176 (Moderate)

: 176 (Moderate) Greater Noida : 192 (Moderate)

: 192 (Moderate) Ghaziabad : 212 (Poor)

: 212 (Poor) Gurugram : 229 (Poor)

: 229 (Poor) Faridabad: 196 (Moderate)

Residents, especially those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, are advised to limit outdoor activities. Children and the elderly should also take precautions, as exposure to such poor air quality can exacerbate health issues.

IMD’s Weekly Weather Outlook

The IMD’s seven-day weather outlook for Delhi includes clear skies and moderate humidity levels. The sunrise on Wednesday was at 7:15 a.m., with sunset scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Here are the key forecasts:

Minimum Temperature : 8.05°C

: 8.05°C Maximum Temperature : 21.63°C

: 21.63°C Humidity Levels : 17-28%

: 17-28% Wind Speed: 28 km/h

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with IMD’s daily bulletins to plan their activities effectively.

Precautions Amidst the Cold Wave and Pollution

Dress in Layers: The severe cold can lead to health issues like hypothermia or frostbite. Wearing multiple layers of clothing helps retain body heat. Use Air Purifiers Indoors: To combat indoor air pollution, consider investing in air purifiers, especially if you have sensitive individuals in your household. Monitor AQI Levels: Staying informed about the air quality can help you decide when it is safe to step outdoors. Avoid Prolonged Outdoor Activities: Limit your time outside, especially during early mornings and late evenings when pollution levels are higher. Stay Hydrated: Even in winter, drinking adequate water is crucial for maintaining overall health.

Also Read | Dense Fog in Delhi Disrupts Flights and Trains, Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Why Monitoring Weather and AQI Matters

Delhi’s fluctuating weather and persistent air pollution make it essential for residents to stay informed. By keeping track of daily updates from reliable sources such as the IMD, you can plan your day better and take the necessary precautions for your well-being.

Stay Alert

As the cold wave intensifies, and air quality continues to fluctuate, it is advisable to:

Follow weather updates.

Stay indoors during peak pollution hours.

Seek medical attention if you experience respiratory distress or other health issues.

For the latest updates, keep an eye on IMD’s forecasts and air quality advisories. Stay warm, stay safe, and prioritize your health during these challenging weather conditions.