Delhi’s air quality improves, nears ‘moderate’ category

New Delhi: In a much-needed respite for residents, Delhi’s air quality improved substantially on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the ‘moderate’ category.

The AQI was recorded at 211 at 8 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), marking a significant drop from the ‘poor’ category levels recorded earlier this week.

AQI Levels Show Gradual Improvement

Delhi’s air quality has been on an improving trend this week:

Sunday (Dec 3): AQI at 285 (‘poor’)

AQI at 285 (‘poor’) Monday (Dec 4): AQI at 273 (‘poor’)

AQI at 273 (‘poor’) Tuesday (Dec 5): AQI at 268 (‘poor’)

AQI at 268 (‘poor’) Wednesday (Dec 6): AQI at 211, moving closer to the ‘moderate’ range.

The improvement highlights a steady reduction in pollutant levels, offering relief from the hazardous conditions that plagued the city in previous weeks.

Understanding AQI Categories

The Air Quality Index is divided into six categories based on the level of air pollution and its potential impact on health:

Good (0-50): Minimal impact.

Minimal impact. Satisfactory (51-100): Acceptable air quality with minor health concerns.

Acceptable air quality with minor health concerns. Moderate (101-200): Health issues for sensitive groups.

Health issues for sensitive groups. Poor (201-300): Possible health effects for the general population.

Possible health effects for the general population. Very Poor (301-400): Increased health risks, especially for sensitive groups.

Increased health risks, especially for sensitive groups. Severe (401-500): Serious health impacts across all groups.

With an AQI of 211, Delhi’s air is now approaching the ‘moderate’ category, offering some relief after weeks of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air quality levels.

Citywide Air Quality Monitoring

Out of the 39 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi:

15 stations recorded ‘moderate’ air quality.

The remaining 24 stations reported ‘poor’ air quality.

These readings suggest that while overall air quality has improved, certain areas still grapple with elevated pollution levels.

Also Read | Andhra has 14,87,631 Lakhpati Didis; Punjab 31,700

Weather Conditions in Delhi

The improvement in air quality coincides with favorable weather conditions:

Minimum Temperature: 12°C, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

12°C, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average. Maximum Temperature (Forecast): 27°C.

27°C. Humidity: 68% at 8:30 AM.

68% at 8:30 AM. Fog: Shallow fog predicted during the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meteorologists attribute the improvement to better dispersion of pollutants due to light winds and reduced emissions.

What Contributed to the Improvement?

Experts believe the following factors have contributed to the recent improvement in Delhi’s air quality:

Reduced Vehicular Emissions: Decline in traffic due to ongoing measures and improved public awareness. Weather Conditions: Favorable winds and slightly warmer temperatures aiding pollutant dispersal. Industrial Regulations: Stricter enforcement of pollution norms on industrial emissions. Crackdown on Firecrackers: Decreased post-Diwali pollution.

Health Advisory: Caution Still Advised

While the AQI has improved, it remains above the ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ thresholds. Sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, are advised to:

Limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Use masks to filter out airborne pollutants.

Stay hydrated to counteract the effects of dry air.

Efforts to Sustain Improvements

Authorities have implemented several long-term measures to improve Delhi’s air quality, including:

Increasing green cover through tree plantation drives.

Promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and improving public transportation.

Stricter action against stubble burning in nearby states.

Enhanced air quality monitoring systems.

Conclusion

Delhi’s improved AQI is a promising development, indicating that combined efforts by the government, environmental agencies, and the public can yield positive results. However, sustained actions are crucial to ensure air quality continues to improve and reaches ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ levels.

Stay tuned for daily updates on air quality, weather conditions, and measures to combat pollution in the national capital.