Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, cold wave persists

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed yet another day of toxic air on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day. At 6 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 386, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Parts of the city were covered by a dense layer of smog, reducing visibility and enforcing the strict implementation of GRAP Stage IV measures.

AQI readings from various parts of Delhi highlighted the severity of the situation: Okhla Phase 2 (388), Alipur (407), Rohini (423), ITO (382), Ashok Vihar (339), Wajipur (432), Shadipur (387), Mundka (426), Jahangirpuri (437), Narela (472), DTU (352), R.K. Puram (462), Anand Vihar (423), Pusa (377), and Punjabi Bagh (417). Notably, several locations approached or exceeded the “severe” threshold of 400.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a slight rise in Delhi-NCR’s minimum temperatures, ranging from 7 degrees Celcius to 9 degrees Celcius, with maximum temperatures hovering between 21-23 degrees Celcius.

The IMD warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave. Early mornings are expected to witness reduced visibility and chilly conditions.

While the AQI has slightly improved from the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category, a significant improvement appears unlikely due to unfavourable weather conditions. Prolonged exposure to such air poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

The wind speed on Saturday evening was four kmph making it difficult for pollutants to disperse. In the coming days, Delhi may experience continued poor air quality due to cold waves and unfavourable weather conditions.

Authorities have urged residents to minimise outdoor activities and adhere to anti-pollution measures.

The CPCB emphasised the health hazards of AQIs above 400, warning of grave consequences for all residents if pollution levels persist.