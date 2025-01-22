Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’ as Foggy Weather Disrupts Trains and Flights

New Delhi: The national capital’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day this week, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 264 recorded at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In addition to air pollution concerns, dense fog has severely disrupted transportation services, affecting trains and flights alike.

Delhi’s air pollution continues to pose a significant health risk to its residents. While the AQI of 264 falls in the ‘poor’ category, several areas reported even higher levels:

Anand Vihar: 312 (Very Poor)

Rohini: 301 (Very Poor)

Bawana: 314 (Very Poor)

ITO: 313 (Very Poor)

Jahangirpuri: 294 (Poor)

Patparganj: 289 (Poor)

Shadipur: 174 (Moderate)

The CPCB highlights that prolonged exposure to such air quality levels can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular complications, particularly in vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Transportation Chaos Due to Dense Fog

The persistent fog has caused major disruptions to transportation services across the city:

Train Delays: Nine trains arriving in Delhi from various parts of the country experienced delays due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog.

Flight Disruptions: Operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected, with multiple flights delayed for both departures and arrivals.

Weather Forecast: Cold Wave and Yellow Alert

Delhi continues to experience a cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of 11°C on Wednesday, accompanied by moderate fog.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning, predicting rain over the national capital.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to range between 21°C and 24°C, providing some relief from the chilly weather. However, the combination of fog and low temperatures exacerbates the impact on daily life and transportation.

Recent Developments: Revocation of GRAP Restrictions

Last Friday, the Centre’s air quality panel lifted restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and its neighboring areas, following an improvement in air quality.

The decision came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the situation during a sub-committee meeting.

Previously, GRAP 4 restrictions were also rolled back as pollution levels in Delhi-NCR saw a slight dip. The CAQM’s analysis considered the IMD and IITM forecasts, which predicted better air quality conditions in the region.

Key Steps for Residents to Mitigate Pollution Impact

Given the ongoing health risks, residents are advised to take the following precautions: