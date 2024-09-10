Delta Electronics opens new India HQ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, has launched its new India headquarters and Global R&D Centre in Bengaluru, reflecting its commitment to the Indian market, a statement said on Tuesday.

Located in Bommasandra Industrial Area, the LEED Gold-certified facility spans 61,000 square meters and aims to employ up to 3,000 professionals, including 750 R&D engineers over the next three years.

The state-of-the-art R&D Centre is designed to bolster Delta’s capabilities in developing energy-efficient high-voltage power management solutions, telecom systems, EV charging technology, and AI-based IoT software. The company’s strategic investment aligns with its “India for India” talent initiative, focusing on local innovation to cater to Indian and global markets.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday praised Delta’s significant contributions to the state’s technological and industrial ecosystem during the inauguration ceremony. “Delta’s new facility reinforces Karnataka’s status as a hub of innovation and sustainability,” he said.

Sharath Kumar B, Chairman of KEONICS, also highlighted the importance of Delta’s presence in the state, stating, “The new headquarters and R&D centre are a testament to Karnataka’s growing leadership in technology and economic development.”

Equipped with advanced labs for high-voltage product testing and medium voltage power quality assessments, the new R&D Centre is set to drive Delta’s growth in the Indian market. The facility features a 593kW solar PV system that generates over 650,000 kWh of electricity annually, demonstrating Delta’s commitment to sustainability. The centre also houses a 300kW data centre, optimized for high efficiency with a power usage effectiveness (PUE) as low as 1.4.

Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, emphasized that the new headquarters and R&D centre not only strengthen Delta’s presence in India but also its global footprint. “This milestone reflects our strategic vision for the future, fostering innovation and sustainability,” Lin said.

The Bengaluru facility marks a significant step in Delta’s long-term strategy to enhance its power management solutions and underscores its role as a global leader in sustainable technology.

Delta Electronics India is a key player in power management, providing solutions in power electronics, automation, and infrastructure. With a strong presence across India, Delta continues to lead in innovation and sustainability.