Democratic Sangha Launches ‘Young Leaders for Social Change’ Initiative in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Democratic Sangha, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting democratic principles and social reform, has launched its second flagship initiative, ‘Young Leaders for Social Change.’ The program aims to inspire and empower high school students from grades 8 to 12 to become leaders and change-makers in their communities.

The program was officially launched by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Gareth Wynn Owen, along with Democratic Sangha Founder Chaitanya MRSK and Co-Founder Regina Cassandra. The event was attended by educators, parents, and students. The initiative is sponsored by the Hyderabad-based Global Tree Foundation.

About the Initiative:

‘Young Leaders for Social Change’ offers a comprehensive curriculum in leadership development, training, networking, and real-world skill acquisition. The program comprises six lectures delivered by eminent speakers and global thought leaders, focusing on topics such as democracy, human rights, environment and climate change, leadership, social entrepreneurship, and global economics and development.

Program Highlights:

Lectures: Six sessions by renowned experts on democracy, human rights, climate change, and social entrepreneurship.

Six sessions by renowned experts on democracy, human rights, climate change, and social entrepreneurship. Interactive Learning: Panel discussions, roundtables, and fireside chats with influential thought leaders.

Panel discussions, roundtables, and fireside chats with influential thought leaders. International Tour: A seven-day leadership tour to the United Kingdom, including masterclasses and cultural experiences.

A seven-day leadership tour to the United Kingdom, including masterclasses and cultural experiences. Internship: A one-month internship at a non-profit organization for practical experience and social impact.

A one-month internship at a non-profit organization for practical experience and social impact. Visit to the Parliament of India: An educational tour to provide firsthand insights into democratic governance.

About Democratic Sangha and Its Founder:

Democratic Sangha, founded by Chaitanya MRSK and Regina Cassandra, is dedicated to promoting human rights, the rule of law, women’s participation, civic education, and social and electoral reforms. Chaitanya MRSK is a student of the late social reformer Swami Agnivesh and has been involved in social change since the age of 17. He believes in the philosophy of social spirituality, actively working to address issues like inequity in education and advocating for the rights of the underprivileged.

The launch of ‘Young Leaders for Social Change’ marks a significant step in nurturing the next generation of leaders who are equipped to drive social change and contribute to a more inclusive and democratic society.