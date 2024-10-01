Demolition Underway Along Musi Riverbed as Part of Clean-Up Project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials from the Revenue Department and Musi Riverfront Development have initiated the demolition of houses along the Musi Riverbed in Shankar Nagar Basti, Musa Nagar, and Vinayak Nagar in Chaderghat, Hyderabad. This marks the first phase of the Musi River clean-up project.

Teams are demolishing houses marked “RB X”, which have already been vacated, with residents relocated to 2BHK flats as part of the rehabilitation plan.

The project aims to rejuvenate the river and improve the surrounding areas.

The demolition drive is part of a broader initiative to restore the Musi River’s ecological balance and enhance urban infrastructure around its banks.

The authorities are working to clear encroachments and create space for the planned riverfront development, which includes green spaces, walkways, and other public amenities.

While many residents have been successfully relocated, the project has raised concerns among some locals about the speed and transparency of the resettlement process.

However, officials assure that the plan is being executed with a focus on both environmental restoration and community welfare.