Deportation or Detention”: Indian and Other Students Face Trump’s Toughest Immigration Policy Yet

The Trump administration has intensified efforts to curb pro-Palestinian activism in the U.S., issuing stern warnings to foreign students and green card holders. Officials have stated that any involvement in activities perceived as threats to national security—especially those linked to terrorism—could result in deportation.

According to a report participation in anti-Israel protests on U.S. college campuses has been flagged as a potential national security concern.

Arrest at Columbia University Sparks Controversy

The crackdown gained traction following the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University, for alleged support of the Palestinian cause during campus protests. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) linked his activities to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. While a New York judge has temporarily halted his deportation, Khalil’s case remains under legal scrutiny.

Also Read: Can Green Card and Student Visa Holders Be Deported from the US? Here’s How

Trump Officials Defend Tough Measures

Stephen Miller, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor, reiterated the administration’s hardline stance. “No one has the ‘right’ to a visa or a green card. If you support terrorism, we don’t want you here,” he stated. Miller also emphasized that revoking visas of foreign nationals who show support for terrorist organizations is a “national security imperative.”

Former President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment, celebrating Khalil’s arrest on social media. “ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of @Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come,” he wrote.

Legal Battle and Future Implications

Judge Jesse Furman of New York has issued a temporary stay on Khalil’s deportation, but the administration may invoke the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. This law permits the deportation of foreign nationals deemed a threat to U.S. foreign policy.

As the case unfolds, some Trump supporters are pushing for even stricter measures, arguing that naturalized citizens expressing similar views should also face consequences. The Khalil case is expected to be a key test in defining the boundaries of political activism and immigration law in the U.S.