Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has raised serious concerns over the growing encroachment of lakes in Hyderabad during a recent presentation, where he discussed the significance of the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Riverfront Authority Act) and Musi River projects.

He emphasized the need to protect and restore the city’s water bodies.

In his address, Vikramarka revealed that Hyderabad once had 920 tanks. At the time of the formation of Telangana in 2014, the state had already lost 225 tanks to full encroachment, while 196 tanks were partially encroached, and 499 remained unaffected.

However, in the last decade, the situation has worsened. The Deputy CM disclosed that:

20 tanks that were free of encroachments in 2014 are now fully encroached.

24 tanks that were partially encroached have been completely encroached.

Encroachment in 127 tanks has expanded significantly over the years.

The Deputy CM’s presentation underscored the urgency to address these encroachments and implement strong measures to prevent further degradation of Hyderabad’s lakes, which are crucial for maintaining the city’s environmental balance.

The HYDRAA and Musi projects are seen as pivotal in safeguarding Hyderabad’s natural resources and urban planning.