Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Relishes Patthar Ka Ghosh During Praja Victory Festivals: Video

Hyderabad’s Tank Bund came alive with vibrant celebrations during the Praja Victory Festivals, where leaders and citizens gathered to mark the occasion with enthusiasm. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with key dignitaries, joined the festivities at Necklace Road, making the evening even more special.

Government Advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Venugopal, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi, and several others accompanied Bhatti Vikramarka as they explored the lively stalls set up by HMDA.

Among the highlights of the event was the mouth-watering patthar ka ghosh (Cooking meat on a stone), which drew a large crowd. The dignitaries indulged in the delicacy, adding a gastronomic touch to the celebrations.

The Praja Victory Festivals not only showcased the city’s rich culinary traditions but also underscored the spirit of unity and joy that has been integral to such public events. From kebab stalls to cultural performances, the festival reflected Hyderabad’s vibrant ethos.

The event at Tank Bund served as a reminder of the city’s ability to blend tradition, leadership, and community in its celebrations.