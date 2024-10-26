Devank’s Stellar Performance Leads Patna Pirates to Dramatic Victory Over Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad: In a thrilling showdown at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, the Patna Pirates secured their first win of PKL Season 11, edging past Tamil Thalaivas 42-40. A sensational performance from Devank, who scored an astonishing 25 points, turned the tide in the Pirates’ favor, delivering a comeback victory in Hyderabad.

The Tamil Thalaivas started strong, with Narender Kandola making quick inroads. Supported by Sachin and Nitesh Kumar, they kept up the pressure on the Pirates early on and soon built a solid 9-point lead. However, Devank, undeterred, fought hard for Patna. Just before the halftime break, he executed a crucial Super Raid, completing his Super 10, while Kandola also registered his Super 10. The Thalaivas went into halftime ahead at 23-18.

The second half saw Devank in unstoppable form, narrowing the lead with another Super Raid and eventually drawing Patna within two points. As the final minutes approached, Devank scored consistently, finally propelling the Pirates into the lead with just five minutes left. His relentless play brought him to a personal score of 25 points, inspiring a rejuvenated Patna defense that shut down any chance of a comeback from the Thalaivas.

In the end, it was Devank’s brilliant performance that sealed the Pirates’ first victory of the season, boosting morale and setting an exciting tone for the matches ahead.

PKL Season 11 Match Schedule for October 26:

Match 1 – U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors – 8 pm

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 9 pm

For Pro Kabaddi League updates, visit www.prokabaddi.com, download the Official Pro Kabaddi app, or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X. Catch PKL Season 11 live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from October 18.

For further information, contact:

WordsWork Communications Consulting