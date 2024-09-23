Did Ebrahim Raisi’s Death Also Result from a Pager Blast in a Helicopter?

Tehran: Following recent explosions in Lebanon, claims have surfaced suggesting that former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash two months ago, may have been killed by a pager explosion.

According to Iranian media, a member of parliament, Bakhshesh Ardestani, stated that Raisi used a pager, which reportedly exploded during a helicopter flight, resulting in the deaths of several officials, including Raisi.

In a conversation with local media, Ardestani indicated that while the pager used to target Hezbollah in Lebanon could be different, the explosion in the helicopter may have been linked to the same type of device. He emphasized that the Iranian military played a significant role in acquiring pagers for Hezbollah, suggesting that intelligence agencies should investigate this matter further, as a pager explosion could be a plausible cause of the helicopter crash.

Raisi’s death occurred in May of this year during a helicopter accident that also claimed the lives of several high-ranking government officials. So far, the investigation into the crash has pointed to adverse weather conditions and fog as potential causes.

The discussion regarding Raisi’s use of a pager gained traction after a viral photo showed a pager in the background.

Last week, multiple pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of 35 individuals and left thousands injured, with many suffering severe injuries, including the loss of limbs and eyesight. Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities have attributed these attacks to Israel.