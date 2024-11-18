Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi Face Off on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sets: Reports of Heated Argument

Mumbai: Popular television actor Dilip Joshi, renowned for his role as Jethalal Gada in the iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), reportedly had a major fallout with the show’s producer Asit Modi. The argument allegedly stemmed from a discussion about Joshi’s leave requests, which escalated into a serious confrontation.

As per a report by News18, the disagreement began when Asit Modi appeared to avoid the discussion about Joshi’s leave and instead went to interact with actor Kush Shah, who had wrapped up his shoot. This reportedly left Joshi feeling disrespected, and tensions flared.

Production Source Reveals:



“Dilip ji was visibly upset and expressed his frustration. The situation escalated, and Dilip ji even threatened to leave the show. Eventually, Asit bhai managed to calm him down. The resolution of the issue remains unclear.”

This isn’t the first time reports of clashes between the actor and producer have surfaced. In the past, during a Hong Kong schedule, the two also had disagreements that were reportedly resolved with the intervention of former cast member Gurucharan Singh Sodhi.

Adding to the controversy, multiple former cast members have accused Asit Modi of alleged harassment and withholding salaries, with some pursuing legal action against him.

Dilip Joshi: A Legacy of 16 Years



Having been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 16 years, Dilip Joshi has become synonymous with the beloved character of Jethalal. Fans of the show hope this incident does not jeopardize his role in the series, as his presence remains integral to its success.