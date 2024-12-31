Dare to Walk Over the Sea? Discover India’s First 77-Meter Glass Bridge – Where Is It?

Discover India’s first 77-meter-long glass bridge, offering a thrilling walk over the sea. Curious where it is? Read on to find out!

Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated India’s first-ever glass bridge on Monday evening. The bridge connects the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar statue. This 77-meter-long and 10-meter-wide glass bridge offers a stunning view of the monuments and the surrounding sea, promising a thrilling experience for visitors.

Built at a cost of ₹37 crore, the glass bridge was unveiled on the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue, which late CM M. Karunanidhi inaugurated. With its unique arched design, the bridge is expected to become a major tourist attraction in Kanyakumari, often called “Land’s End.”

India gets first glass bridge over sea in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

During the inauguration, CM Stalin walked along the bridge alongside Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, state ministers, and senior officials. The event featured a spectacular laser light show at the Thiruvalluvar statue, drawing attention to the region’s cultural and scenic appeal.

This new addition boosts Kanyakumari tourism, offering visitors a unique and thrilling experience of walking over the sea while enjoying panoramic views of two iconic landmarks.