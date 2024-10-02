Disrespect to National Flag as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Holds It While Congress Worker Unties Shoelaces

A recent incident has sparked controversy as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen holding the national flag while a Congress party worker untied their shoelaces.

The act has been criticized as a disrespect to the national emblem, raising concerns about the proper etiquette associated with handling the flag.

The image, which circulated widely on social media, has prompted discussions on the significance of upholding the dignity of the national flag and the responsibility of public figures in representing the country.

Many citizens expressed their disappointment, emphasizing the need for awareness and respect for national symbols in all situations.