Disturbing Video Reveals Reckless Driving in Hanumakonda: Car Hits Roadside Worker, Seriously Injuring Her

Hanumakonda: In a tragic incident that has come to light recently, a PH worker named Ramanchi Sammakka was severely injured after being hit by a car on the road from Ambedkar Circle to the Old Bus Depot in Hanumakonda.

Sammakka, who was diligently performing her duties on the roadside, sustained serious injuries due to the impact. The delay in reporting this incident has raised concerns about the safety of public workers and the dangers they face on the roads.

The Dangers of Reckless Driving

This incident highlights the growing issue of reckless and careless driving on our roads. The disregard for traffic rules and the safety of others is leading to an alarming increase in accidents, many of which claim precious lives or leave individuals with life-altering injuries.

Drivers must be more cautious and responsible, especially when navigating through areas where workers are present. Public awareness and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations are urgently needed to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.