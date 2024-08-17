DJ box falls on boy during procession in Meerut, triggers Communal tensions between two groups

Meerut (UP): Communal tensions flared up over allegations of stone pelting after a boy was injured during a Shobha Yatra of freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi here when a DJ sound box from a vehicle in the procession fell on him, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Khair Nagar area on Friday night following a dispute between the two sides regarding a DJ, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI.

Family members of the boy demanded that the DJ sound box be stopped, while workers of the BJP and Hindu outfits demanded the arrest of the alleged stone pelters.

On receiving information about the incident, several people, including BJP leader Kamal Dutt Sharma, gathered at Budhana Gate Chowki.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada also reached the spot at midnight. Earlier, SP (City) Singh and SP (Crime) Awanish Kumar, who reached the spot, pacified the people on both sides.

“A DJ sound box fell from a vehicle in the procession over the head of a minor boy that injured him. Enraged by this, the family members, relatives and others of the community demanded to stop the DJ, which resulted in a dispute,” SP Singh said.

He said no case has been registered regarding the incident yet, and added that CCTV footage of the spot and the surrounding area is being examined to identify miscreants who allegedly threw stones on the procession.

The procession began from Jainis Palace on Friday evening and when it reached Khair Nagar via Brahmapuri, the incident occurred, police said.

Senior police officials have assured swift action in the matter.