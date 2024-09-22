Doctor Attacked in Hospital: Heated Argument Over Slippers Escalates to Violence: Video

In a disturbing incident in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Sihr, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, a doctor was assaulted by a group of individuals.

The attack occurred when the doctor requested a visitor to remove their Slippers before entering the treatment area. This request sparked a heated argument between the doctor and the individual, which escalated quickly.

The individual, accompanied by two others, launched an attack on the doctor, resulting in serious injuries. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and outrage.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further as discussions around safety in medical facilities continue to intensify.