Doctors Use Film Scenes to Perform Successful Brain Surgery at Kakinada Hospital

The patient, A. Ananthalakshmi (55) from the Tondangi Mandal, was undergoing surgery for a brain tumor.

Safiya Begum
In an unusual and heartwarming approach, doctors at Kakinada Government General Hospital successfully removed a brain tumor from a female patient using an awake craniotomy technique while showing scenes from the movie Adurs.

To keep her awake and calm during the procedure, the medical team chose to display comedy scenes featuring Jr. NTR and Brahmanandam from the film Adurs.

This innovative method helped the patient remain comfortable and relaxed during the two-and-a-half-hour operation.

The surgery was completed successfully, and doctors anticipate that the patient will be discharged within five days.

The success of this unique surgical approach at Kakinada Government General Hospital has been widely praised, and the medical team has received commendations for their creative and effective method.

