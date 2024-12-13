Donald Trump Honored as ‘Person of the Year’ for Historic Comeback

New York: Time magazine has named Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, as its ‘Person of the Year’ for the second time. According to the international news agency AFP, Trump secured victory in the November 5 elections, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. He is featured on the magazine’s cover with his signature red tie and a contemplative pose.

Time’s Editor-in-Chief, Sam Jacobs, explained that Trump was selected as the 2024 Person of the Year for his historic comeback and his pivotal role in shaping an extraordinary political shift and redefining America’s position on the global stage. The honor recognizes the most influential individual of the year and has been awarded annually.

Past recipients of this prestigious title include Taylor Swift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Trump himself, who first received it in 2016 after defeating Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

In his latest tenure, Trump has pledged sweeping policy changes, including the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and imposing significant tariffs—moves that could have profound implications for the U.S. economy and its major trading partners.

Time’s Person of the Year recognition underscores Trump’s enduring influence and his ability to command global attention, further solidifying his legacy in American political history.