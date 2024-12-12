US & Canada

Trump Invites Xi Jinping to His Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony

Reports also suggest that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is likely to be invited as well. Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office on January 20th.

12 December 2024
Washington: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has formally invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ceremony. According to reports from U.S. media, Trump extended the invitation to Xi shortly after his election victory in November. However, it remains uncertain whether President Xi has accepted the invitation yet.

It is worth noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States, expressing hopes for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation between the two nations. In his message, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of finding the right path to work together and stated that stable, strong, and enduring relations would be in the best interests of both countries.

