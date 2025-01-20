Donald Trump Kicks Off Inauguration Day with Morning Church Service

Washington: Donald Trump, who triumphed over impeachments, criminal charges, and assassination attempts, is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The ceremony, marking the beginning of Trump’s second term, will take place Monday at noon ET, with Republicans claiming unified control of Washington and aiming to reshape the nation’s institutions.

Inauguration Day Begins at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Before the official swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife, Melania, participated in a long-standing presidential tradition by attending a morning service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The service, held in the presence of invited guests, marked the first event of Inauguration Day. Following the church service, the Trumps will head to the White House for a tea with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

White House Press Office Prepares for Transition

Meanwhile, the White House press offices are being cleared as the Biden administration prepares to hand over the reins. The offices, including Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s, have been emptied of personal items and are being readied for the next phase of the administration. Several press staff members concluded their roles last week, with only a few remaining for the transition events.

US Flag Flies at Half-Staff in Respect for Jimmy Carter

In a solemn tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on December 29, President Biden ordered flags at federal facilities to be flown at half-staff for 30 days. Many state governors have also followed suit. However, Trump expressed dissatisfaction over the flags remaining at half-staff during his swearing-in. Some Republican governors have stated that flags will be raised for the inauguration and lowered again afterward in honor of Carter.

Guests Gather at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Among the distinguished guests attending the service at St. John’s Episcopal Church are Elon Musk, members of Trump’s Cabinet, Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Ivanka Trump. These attendees filled the pews as the nation prepared for the official start of the inauguration.

Security and Preparations at Capitol One Arena

Preparations are underway at Capitol One Arena, where around 20,000 ticket holders are expected to attend the inauguration festivities. Long lines formed outside the arena as the public awaited entry. Inside, security teams ensured final checks while media personnel set up their equipment for the event. As the clock neared 8:30 am, the atmosphere remained calm as workers completed their final tasks before the public entered and the celebration began.

Stay tuned for further updates on President Trump’s inauguration and the day’s events.