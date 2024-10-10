Don’t be scared of Digital arrest, threats: Cybercrime Police

Hyderabad: The City cybercrime police authorities have made it clear that digital arrests are not implemented anywhere in the country and advised the people not to be afraid of threats and digital arrest. They also made it clear that no government department or agency will make video calls or skype calls.

Stating that incidents of digital arrest are increasing in recent days not only in Hyderabad but in the country, the authorities said cyber criminals are adopting the methods of threats and digital arrest and people should not become a prey to such tactics of the criminals.

The police, cyber cops, ED, CBI, RBI, Customs officials, judges, Narcotic wings, BSNL or TRAI will never make video or spike calls. Cyber criminals are making video calls and threatening the innocent people in the name of drugs, money laundering, illegal transactions and so on.

People should not get scared of such calls, but immediately call 1930 or whatsapp to 8712665171 and lodge a complaint. The authorities said some gangs are scaring the people in different ways, using the name of police and other agencies and threatening them about digital arrest.

They made it clear that there is no such practice of digital arrest and no government department or agency resort to such practice. People should be aware of these facts and refrain from paying/transferring money to anyone who resort to threats and digital arrest and so on.