Don’t Make a Mistake! Check These Documents Before Purchasing Your Property!

Hyderabad: Buying property is a significant decision, and to avoid any legal or financial complications, it’s crucial to verify all the necessary documents thoroughly. Here’s a quick guide to the essential documents you should confirm before making a property purchase:

1. Title Deed Verification

The title deed is a foundational document proving ownership of the property. It should include:

The current owner’s name.

How the property was acquired (inheritance, purchase, or transfer).

The property’s location, boundaries, and size.

By verifying the title deed, you can ensure the seller legally owns the property and has the right to sell it. Consulting a legal expert for confirmation can help you avoid disputes.

2. Loan Clearance Certificate

This certificate guarantees that the property is free of any existing loans or mortgages. It confirms:

The seller has cleared any prior loans on the property.

The property is free of financial liabilities and safe to purchase.

3. No Objection Certificate (NOC)

An NOC from relevant authorities, such as the municipal corporation, certifies that there are no objections to the sale of the property. This ensures:

The property complies with zoning and other regulations.

There are no pending legal disputes or issues involving the property.

4. Sale Deed Registration

The sale deed is the official document that transfers property ownership from the seller to you, the buyer. It should be registered at the Registrar’s office to confirm the sale legally.

5. Photocopies of Supporting Documents

Collect copies of essential documents from the seller, including:

Income proof certificate.

PAN card and Aadhaar card.

Bank account details.

These documents confirm the seller’s identity and legal standing.

6. Jamabandi Record and Receipt

The jamabandi record verifies that there are no encumbrances on the property and that the seller holds clear ownership.

7. Property Tax Receipts

Property tax receipts ensure that taxes have been paid regularly and verify the legal ownership, guaranteeing there are no unpaid tax liabilities on the property.

8. Cash Receipt Number

After registration, the cash receipt number is proof that the transaction is complete and officially recorded.

Verifying all these documents before purchasing property guarantees a secure investment. Consulting legal experts is also essential to avoid potential issues, ensuring a smooth and worry-free purchase.