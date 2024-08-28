Dr. Eugene George Meets with Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman to Discuss Sports Development

Hyderabad: Dr. Eugene George, Director of Sports & Physical Education at YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad-Secunderabad and the first Head Coach of the Telangana State Basketball Association, met with Siva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, at his chamber in L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad.

The meeting focused on the development of sports in Telangana and the significant contributions made by YMCA in this area.

As a distinguished Class Referee of the Basketball Federation of India, Dr. George shared his expertise and discussed various strategies to enhance sports infrastructure, improve training programs, and initiate efforts to promote sports excellence across the state.

The discussion aimed to strengthen the collaboration between the Sports Authority of Telangana and YMCA, utilizing their combined resources and expertise to advance sports development and empower athletes in Telangana.