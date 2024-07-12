Dr. G. Eugene George Appointed as Director of Physical Education & Sports at YMCAs Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Board of Directors of the YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad has appointed Dr. G. Eugene George as the Director of Physical Education & Sports, effective immediately.

Dr. Eugene, a senior and highly respected basketball coach in the Telugu states, is renowned for being the first Head Coach of Telangana, a senior sports infrastructure consultant, and a product of the YMCA Boys Home.

He is a double gold medalist as both a player and coach in the National Championships held in Secunderabad.

Dr. Eugene George’s appointment is a strategic move aimed at overseeing and developing sports and games at the YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad-Secunderabad.

Secunderabad is well-known for its vibrant sporting activities, including basketball, aerobics, chess, martial arts, table tennis, carroms, a fitness center, and Zumba, among others.

With his extensive experience and achievements, Dr. Eugene is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the YMCA, enhancing the sporting landscape and promoting physical education in the region.