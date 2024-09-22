Hyderabad

Drinking Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas of Hyderabad for 24 Hours

The disruption will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last for 24 hours. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to ensure they have sufficient water during this period.

Hyderabad: Residents of Hakimpet, Golconda, Tolichowki, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Madhapur, Thatti Khana, Kondapur, Doyens Colony, and Gachibowli will experience a disruption in drinking water supply on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board has announced that the interruption is necessary for repairs and to address leakages in the 1200mm diameter gravity main pipeline running between Prashasan Nagar and Ayyappa Society. This pipeline is crucial for supplying drinking water to the city as part of the Krishna Phase 3 project.

The disruption will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last for 24 hours. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to ensure they have sufficient water during this period.

