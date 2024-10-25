Driver for UN agency killed by Israeli forces

United Nations: A driver for the United Nations agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza was killed when a UN-marked vehicle was hit by Israeli forces, the United Nations said Thursday.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that the Israeli fire also killed the driver’s brother and left three passersby with minor injuries.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon claimed the UNRWA driver was a Hamas commander who participated in the October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel.

UNRWA said the driver’s name was on a list of 100 staff members whom Israel claimed were members of Hamas’ military wing that was sent to the agency in July. At the time, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini urged Israel to provide more information so he could take action. But as of Thursday, UNRWA said Lazzarini had not yet received a response.

The attack on the UNRWA vehicle in central Deir Al-Balah was the latest against UN staff. More than 230 UN employees in Gaza have been killed in Israel’s offensive in the territory since the Israel-Hamas war began.