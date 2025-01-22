Drugs Control Administration, Telangana: Crackdown on Quacks and Misleading Advertisements

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Telangana has made significant strides in safeguarding public health by cracking down on illegal activities surrounding the stocking and sale of medicines by unqualified practitioners, as well as targeting misleading drug advertisements.

The DCA’s enforcement efforts have intensified in 2024, following raids conducted in multiple districts across the state.

Here’s an in-depth look at the recent actions taken by the DCA and its continued commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

Raids on Clinics Operated by Quacks: Illegal Drug Stocking and Sale

In a series of coordinated raids on January 21, 2025, the Telangana DCA uncovered large quantities of illegally stocked drugs at two separate locations in the state.

These drugs were being sold by self-proclaimed ‘Rural Medical Practitioners’ (quacks) who were operating without the necessary qualifications or licenses. The raids were carried out at clinics in the following areas:

Thopucherla Village, Nalgonda District : Located in Madugulapally Mandal, the premises of Onteddu Saidireddy, who had stocked 31 different varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, and analgesics, were raided.

: Located in Madugulapally Mandal, the premises of Onteddu Saidireddy, who had stocked 31 different varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, and analgesics, were raided. Mallampet Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District: At the clinic of Nizamuddin Mohammad in Dundigal-Gandimaisamma Mandal, officials seized 22 different types of medicines, including antibiotics such as Cefpodoxime and Amoxycillin, which were being sold without a valid drug license.

The DCA discovered an alarming range of medications stocked and sold indiscriminately by these unqualified individuals, posing a severe risk to public health.

Notably, antibiotics like Cefpodoxime and Amoxycillin were found, which, when misused, can contribute to the rise of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)—a major global health concern.

Seizure of Drugs Worth Rs. 59,525

The raids led to the seizure of stocks worth Rs. 59,525. The DCA inspectors, including Sri J. Ashwin Kumar from Miryalaguda, Smt. M. Hemalatha from Gandimaisamma, and Dr. R. Geethanjali from Prashanthnagar, participated in the raids.

The seized drugs are being sent for analysis, and further investigation is underway.

The DCA warned that wholesalers and dealers who supply drugs to such unqualified persons are also liable for punishment under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

These suppliers must ensure that the recipients hold valid drug licenses before supplying medicines, as stocking and selling drugs without a license is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years.

Action Against Misleading Drug Advertisements

In addition to cracking down on illegal drug stocking and sale, the DCA also targeted misleading drug advertisements. On January 21, 2025, DCA officials seized a product called Mak-Plate Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine being marketed with false claims.

The syrup was advertised as a cure for Fever and Dengue, which is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The DCA discovered the syrup at a medical store in Eturunagaram, Mulugu District. The product, manufactured by Comex Herbal Product in Karnal, Haryana, and marketed by Maksun Biotech Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi, was found to be in violation of the law due to its misleading claims.

The advertising of medicines for treating diseases like fever and dengue is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, which aims to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable consumers by making false claims about drug efficacy.

Penalties for Misleading Drug Advertisements

Persons involved in making misleading drug advertisements can face significant legal consequences. Under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, offenders may be punished with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both.

The DCA has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against those involved in such illegal advertising practices.

Public Assistance and Reporting Mechanisms

The DCA has called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the manufacturing, stocking, or sale of drugs. This includes reporting the illegal production of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in residential, commercial, or industrial areas.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana operates a toll-free helpline at 1800-599-6969, available from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days, where people can report any illegal drug-related activities.

Commitment to Public Health and Safety

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration remains committed to ensuring public safety by conducting regular inspections, raids, and enforcing regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

With a focus on eliminating quackery, counterfeit drugs, and false advertising, the DCA continues to act as a safeguard against illegal and dangerous practices that can jeopardize public health.

The DCA’s recent actions highlight the ongoing challenges in regulating the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, especially in rural areas.

The public, healthcare professionals, and businesses must work together to maintain the integrity of medical practices and protect communities from unqualified practitioners and fraudulent drug products.

By upholding strict regulatory standards and taking swift action against violations, the DCA is playing a pivotal role in promoting healthcare integrity and consumer protection in Telangana.