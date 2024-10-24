Telangana DCA raids unlicensed medical shop

Hyderabad:The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on a medical shop in Amangal Village, Amangal Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, that was operating illegally without a drug license.

Acting on credible information about the illegal sale of medicines, DCA officials raided the shop, located at D. No. 12-150, Amangal Village, on Wednesday. The shop, Amma Medical and General Stores, was run by J Bhagyalaxmi and J Narsimha without the required license to sell medicines, a DCA statement said on Thursday.

During the raid, officials found large quantities of unauthorized medicines, including antibiotics, antifungal drugs, analgesics, and anti-ulcer medications. In total, 75 different types of medicines were discovered and seized, amounting to Rs 2.22 lakh.

The raid was carried out by a team led by Assistant Director G. Prasad (Ranga Reddy), along with Drugs Inspectors Dr P Sravanthi Reddy (Maheshwaram) and V Ravi Kumar (Balapur).

The officials also collected samples for analysis, and further investigations are underway. Legal action will be taken against the offenders according to the law.

The DCA emphasized that wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to unlicensed shops are also liable for prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. These entities must ensure that the shops they supply to have valid drug licenses.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, stocking medicines for sale without a license is punishable by up to five years in prison. The public is urged to avoid purchasing medicines from unlicensed medical shops, as such products are often unregulated and may pose serious risks to health.

Licensed shops are required to display their drug licenses in a prominent, visible location. Purchasing medicines from unauthorized sources increases the risk of counterfeit products, which could harm public health.