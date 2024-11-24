Drunk Man Attempts to Attack Traffic Cops in Hyderabad’s Champapet

Hyderabad, Saturday night: A man in an inebriated state attempted to assault traffic police officers during a drunk driving check at Champapet, triggering a tense situation on the road. The incident occurred when a team of Mirchowk police, conducting routine checks in the area, stopped the man who was riding a scooter.

Upon being tested with a breathalyzer, the man was confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol. As the officers proceeded to seize the vehicle, the situation quickly escalated. The man, visibly agitated, became aggressive, causing a disturbance in the middle of the road.

In a shocking turn, the man picked up a stone and attempted to strike the police officers. In addition, he tried to set his scooter on fire in a further act of defiance. However, the traffic police managed to control the situation and successfully seized the vehicle, transporting it to the local police station.

A case has been registered against the man for drunk driving and for his violent behavior towards the officers. Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to road safety rules and cooperate with law enforcement during checks. The police have also emphasized that such aggressive behavior will not be tolerated and will lead to severe legal consequences.

The incident highlights the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and the importance of following traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.