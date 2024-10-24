Drunk Mother Sells 10-Month-Old Baby for ₹90,000 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a mother under the influence of alcohol sold her 10-month-old baby for ₹90,000. This event occurred at a liquor store in the Rajanna Sircilla district.

The woman who bought the newborn, identified as Lakshmi from Jagtial district, revealed that the seller, named T. Shyamala, had five children. Lakshmi stated that she had agreed to purchase Shyamala’s youngest son.

Lakshmi explained that she bought the infant in Thippapur, Vemulawada municipality, and proper documentation was prepared for the transaction. She disclosed that a bond paper was created for the ₹90,000 purchase, and after receiving the money, Shyamala filed a report at the police station claiming her baby was missing.

Following this complaint, police investigations uncovered the entire situation. Authorities have since returned the newborn to her biological mother. Lakshmi has demanded that the police return her money, and a case has been filed regarding the incident.