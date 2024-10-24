Crime & Accidents

Drunk Mother Sells 10-Month-Old Baby for ₹90,000 in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a mother, under the influence of alcohol, sold her 10-month-old baby for ₹90,000. The transaction took place at a liquor store in the Rajanna Sircilla district, raising serious concerns about child welfare.

Mohammed Zubair24 October 2024 - 20:48
Drunk Mother Sells 10-Month-Old Baby for ₹90,000 in Hyderabad
Drunk Mother Sells 10-Month-Old Baby for ₹90,000 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a mother under the influence of alcohol sold her 10-month-old baby for ₹90,000. This event occurred at a liquor store in the Rajanna Sircilla district.

The woman who bought the newborn, identified as Lakshmi from Jagtial district, revealed that the seller, named T. Shyamala, had five children. Lakshmi stated that she had agreed to purchase Shyamala’s youngest son.

Lakshmi explained that she bought the infant in Thippapur, Vemulawada municipality, and proper documentation was prepared for the transaction. She disclosed that a bond paper was created for the ₹90,000 purchase, and after receiving the money, Shyamala filed a report at the police station claiming her baby was missing.

Following this complaint, police investigations uncovered the entire situation. Authorities have since returned the newborn to her biological mother. Lakshmi has demanded that the police return her money, and a case has been filed regarding the incident.

Tags
Mohammed Zubair24 October 2024 - 20:48

Related Articles

4 killed in road accident in Jharkhand

4 killed in road accident in Jharkhand

24 October 2024 - 12:40
Man dies after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Man dies after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

23 October 2024 - 14:00
21-year-old IIT Delhi student commits suicide

21-year-old IIT Delhi student commits suicide

23 October 2024 - 11:05
Five people killed in road accident in Kerala

Five people killed in road accident in Kerala

23 October 2024 - 09:21
Back to top button