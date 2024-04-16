Drunk Software Engineer Causes Fatal Accident in Hitec City, One Dead and Nine Injured

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck in Hitec City as one person lost their life and at least nine others sustained injuries in a series of accidents caused by an intoxicated software engineer’s reckless driving.

The individual identified as Kranthi Kumar, aged 30 and a resident of Nizampet, took to the roads of Hitech City around midnight in an inebriated state. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Kumar collided with another car on the Hitech City road, continuing his erratic driving spree without halting for nearly half an hour.

According to the Raidurgam police, the situation took a fatal turn when Kumar struck a pedestrian on Botanical Garden road, resulting in the victim’s demise upon arrival at the hospital. Additionally, nine others suffered injuries in various accidents caused by Kumar’s negligent driving.

The aftermath of Kumar’s rampage left three motorcycles, a car, and an auto-rickshaw damaged in its wake, exacerbating the impact of the reckless driving spree.

In response to the incidents, the injured individuals received treatment at various medical facilities. Upon apprehension by law enforcement, Kranthi Kumar underwent a breathalyzer test, revealing a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading of 550.

A case has been registered against Kumar as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic sequence of events, highlighting the devastating consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol.