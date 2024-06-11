Drunken Bulldozer Operator, not a Muslim Man, Behind Hapur Toll Plaza Vandalism as Claimed by Right Wing Fringe Elements

Hyderabad: The act of vandalizing a toll plaza in Hapur by a drunken bulldozer operator, Dheeraj, has been falsely attributed to a Muslim man named Sajid by some fringe elements of the right wing who took to social media to spread the rumor.

According to reports from the police department, the man behind this rampage is Dheeraj who hails from Pilkhuwa where he works at a brick kiln. He was supposed to pay his toll charges after reaching Chhajarsi toll booth from Hapur but instead got very angry and began breaking cabins using ripper attached on front loader of his bulldozer. Two booths were damaged during the attack compelling workers on duty to run for their dear lives.

The video of the whole incident was widely shared across various platforms but unfortunately, it ignited another wave of misinformation online. Some users alleged that Sajid, a Muslim, was responsible for these acts in an attempt to malign the entire community; however, these claims are entirely devoid of truth.

Driver of a Bulldozer, Mohammad Sajid Ali destroyed a toll booth in Hapur on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway this morning on asking to pay toll charges



UP Police arrests Sajid within hours and gave him proper servicing pic.twitter.com/iWMsCpsgYR — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 11, 2024

This is Mohammad Sajid Ali's JCB bulldozer from Ghaziabad.



This JCB demolished two booths at the toll plaza, forcing the staff to flee for their lives when asked to pay the toll at Chhijarsi Toll Plaza, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.



pic.twitter.com/QsKvWYPHTp — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 11, 2024

Authorities have since come out to clarify that it’s not Sajid who did this but rather Dheeraj and moreover there was no religious angle attached to his actions as they were fueled purely by alcohol. In order for society to coexist peacefully, such fabrications need be addressed head on and disproved promptly so as to avert disharmony among different groups of people.

People should always ascertain the accuracy of their information prior its dissemination especially through internet. Falsehoods coupled with communal instigations can lead to grave repercussions hence each person must take up the duty of ensuring that whatever they share is true. Meanwhile, authorities are still probing into matter and thus cautioned against unverified allegations circulating within public domain.

The police moved fast in catching the offender and dealing with the false information doing rounds on social media which shows that they are dedicated to maintaining law and order as well as enhancing unity among the communities within this area.

Commenting on the matter, SP Abhishek Verma said that Dheeraj had been drinking when the incident happened. “The driver was found destroying Pilkhuwa toll plaza and attempting to cause injury to the toll staff members. Immediate steps were taken by the police who arrested him and impounded the bulldozer,” Verma revealed. Dheeraj has since been charged under Goonda Act besides being booked for the offense.